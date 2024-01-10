President Tinubu mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Abou

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing Sheikh Abdul-Hafeez Aṣhamu Abou, Baba Adinni of Lagos and Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque.

A statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday in Abuja said the President condoled with Baba’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos, as well as the Lagos State Government over this loss.

Ngelale said Tinubu celebrated the inspiring legacy of service, duty and sacrifice of Baba, who passed away at 100 years old, noting his extraordinary contributions to the Muslim Ummah, Lagos State and beyond.

“Baba dedicated his life to the service of the people. He lived a full life guided by the highest and noblest moral codes. He was a fine example for all of us.

“He will be sorely missed. We should take solace in Baba’s legacy and uphold his values of honesty, dignity, and sacrifice.”

President Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah grant Baba the highest station in Al-Jannah.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

