President Tinubu has capacity to bring political reconciliation, says Magnus Abe

By Cecelia Okuo/Kadiri Abdulrahman

Sen. Magnus Abe says President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to bring political reconciliation between him and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Abe, who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers in the 2023 governorship election, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Amaechi and Abe have had protracted political differences since the eve of the 2019 general elections, which has remained unreconciled till date.

According to Abe, Tinubu has the capacity and competence to unite diverse groups and interests within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country at large.

He said that the president had a history of carrying everybody along.

“He made Lagos a home for everybody, and he is now trying to make a home for all Nigerians,” he said.

He described the transition of power from former President Muhammadu Buhari to Tinubu as historical.

He added that Tinubu’s presidency had rekindled hope that Nigeria will record accelerated progress in all spheres of development.

“Nigeria is making history in Africa. We are the only African nation that has maintained a tradition of peaceful transition of power from one government to the next.

“We are doing something great, ” he said.

Abe said that the task to move Nigeria to its desired level of socio-economic and political development was difficult but achievable.

He advised Nigerians to moderate their high expectations from the new government.

“It will take time but we will get there.

“I have very high expectations, but I know that most Nigerians have mixed expectations because in 2015 expectations were so high and a lot of people felt that those expectations were not met.

“People are controlling their expectations now, which is good for Tinubu, so that he can shock them with performance, ” he said.

He said that he remained strongly in support of Tinubu’s government, inspite of flying the flag of a different political party in the last governorship poll.

“I have always been with Tinubu at the national level,” he said.(NAN)