President Tinubu dismisses FCCPC, BPE CEOs

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the heads of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera and that of the Bureau of Public Enyerprises, Mr Alexander Okoh.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

The Presidential spokesman said that the dismissal was in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government.

This, he added, was also towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions.

Ngelale said that the two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new ones.

He said that the dismissal of the two heads was with immediate effect. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

