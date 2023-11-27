President Tinubu chairs FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu is chairing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the cabinet are already at the Council Chambers for the meeting while a number of new permanent secretaries are also present.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight new permanent secretaries were sworn in by the president Tinubu.

The new appointees are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba and Bako Deborah Odoh.

Others are Omachi Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Dunoma Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Ag.

(Tinubu at FEC)

The appointees are to be assigned their various portfolios by the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The FEC meeting is the top advisory body to the President, saddled with the responsibilities of formulating policies, advising on governance matters, and overseeing the implementation of government initiatives.

At the FEC meeting the president is also expected to present to the cabinet members various issues bordering on the memorandum of understandings and agreement reached at his recent foreign engagements.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

