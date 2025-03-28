President Tinubu at 73, rare gift to humanity, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a rare gift to humanity.

By Aderonke Ojediran

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a rare gift to humanity.

In a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu praised Tinubu as an enigmatic, tested, and trusted democrat.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, my family, the government and people of Lagos State, and the entire leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, I congratulate our leader and benefactor, President Bola Tinubu, on his 73rd birthday.”

Sanwo-Olu lauded Tinubu’s lifelong dedication to public service, emphasising his contributions to Lagos State, Nigeria, and democracy as a whole.

“President Tinubu has dedicated the greater part of his adult life to serving humanity, particularly Lagos State and Nigeria.

“He is passionate about the growth and development of our country.

“As a democrat and advocate of good governance, he has consistently worked with other pro-democracy groups and individuals to drive positive change and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.”

He acknowledged Tinubu’s pivotal role in shaping modern Lagos, crediting him for laying the foundation that had transformed the state into an economic powerhouse.

“He is undoubtedly the father of modern Lagos. His tenure as the first governor in the Fourth Republic transformed Lagos significantly.

“His financial expertise and economic intellect, which he applied as governor from 1999 to 2007, propelled Lagos to great heights.

“Today, Lagos stands as Africa’s second-largest economy with a GDP of $259 billion,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended Tinubu’s leadership at the national level, highlighting his bold economic decisions and commitment to good governance.

“In less than two years as President, he has delivered dividends of democracy and good governance across Nigeria through his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“His visionary leadership has ensured progress in all regions of the country.”

He further praised Tinubu’s charisma, courage, and patriotism, noting his dedication to nation-building.

He said: “Since assuming office, he has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty, and courage in steering the country in the right direction.

“He has made bold and audacious decisions, implementing policies aimed at addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.”

As Tinubu marks his 73rd birthday, Sanwo-Olu prayed for his continued strength, wisdom, and good health.

“As our leader turns 73, we pray that God grants him the strength, wisdom, and good health to continue serving and leading Nigeria toward political and economic prosperity.”(NAN)