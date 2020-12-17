President Rouhani says Iran overcame third COVID-19 wave

Iran has overcome the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

Rouhani said this during the speech that was broadcast on television.

Iran consistently set anti-records for both infection and mortality from the COVID-19 in the middle and second half of November with an average of over 13,000 infections and more than 400 deaths.

The daily increase in the number of infection cases and deaths is currently decreasing after restrictions were introduced on Nov. 21, with the number of the ‘red’ cities under almost complete lockdown decreasing from 160 to 12 in the course of three weeks.