President, International Youth Parliament turns 35

The President of the International Youth Parliament (IYP), Engr. Promise Anurika Nwadigos has turned 35.

Nwadigos on his Twitter handle wrote: “May my new age bring to Digos family and the International Youth Parliament, the long awaited celebration.

“May dancing become our birth-right and testimony as I mark my birthday today,” he stated.

Nwadios who holds Elected to the International Youth Parliament as president in 2017, Nwadigos is also the Chief Executive Officer of Digos Group of Companies and National Organising Secretary, Mass Action Joint Alliance Party (MAJA).

