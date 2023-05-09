President-elect Tinubu condoles with former Senate President Ken Nnamani on wife’s passing

By Chimezie Godfrey

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message of sympathy and condolences to former Senate President, Ken Nnamani over the passing of his wife, Mrs. Jane Udewo Nnamani.

While praying for a repose of the soul of the deceased, Asíwájú Tinubu also beseeched God to console and comfort Senator Nnamani and his family.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Office of the President-elect, Asíwájú Tinubu noted the good work done by the deceased for God and her community while alive.

He said: “I send my sympathy and condolences to former Senate President Ken Nnamani over the passing of his wife, Mrs. Jane Udewo Nnamani.

“I understand Mrs.Nnamani lived a remarkable life of service to God. He did a lot for her Amaechi Awknawnaw Community in Enugu for which she will be greatly remembered and sorely missed.

“I pray that God Almighty grant her eternal rest and comfort the family.”