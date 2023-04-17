President-elect mourns campaigner, Mrs Toyin Badmus

By Chimezie Godfrey

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of his staunch supporter and leader of market women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief (Mrs) Toyin Badmus.

Mrs Badmus who was the Iyaloya of Abuja and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) served in various roles in the Tinubu/Shettima campaign. She died on Sunday aged 62.

In a condolence message released by his office, the President-elect praised the commitment of the late businesswoman to the ideals of progressive politics and development of Nigeria.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Chief Toyin Badmus. She was a principled woman and dogged supporter of our party and my candidacy till we achieved victory in the election.

“I was amazed by her energy and enthusiasm, which she deployed wholly in the struggle for the welfare and progress of market women and traders in the FCT and beyond. She also exhibited the same commitment in her assiduous contributions to the success of our campaign.

“Her wise counsel and patriotic posture would be sorely missed especially at this time when we are preparing to take the reins of leadership.

“As part of our campaign commitment and to honour Mrs Badmus’s memory, we will ensure that the traders she loved so much benefit immensely from friendly policies of our administration that would better their lot.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as well as all FCT and Nigerian traders for this irreparable loss. May Almighty Allah grant His mercies on her soul,” Tinubu said.