President-elect, Dennis Francis, unveils UNGA 78th session theme

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dennis Francis, has unveiled the theme of the 78th session in collaboration with the Member States and UN top officials.

The theme will be “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly, Paulina Kubiak, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday at UN headquarters in New York.

She said the President-elect of the General Assembly – after discussions with Member States, the current President and the Secretary-General – selected the theme of the UNGA debate and the upcoming session.

According to her, President Csaba Kőrösi just met with President-elect Dennis Francis as part of the ongoing transition between the 77th and the 78th administrations.

The 78th session of UNGA will be held from Sept. 12 to Sept. 30 at UN headquarters. (NAN)

