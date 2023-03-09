President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu sympathizes with victims of Ikeja train accident

By Chimezie Godfrey

President-elect Asíwájú Tinubu has Wednesday sympathized with victims of Ikeja train accident.

In a statement signed by Tunde Rahman.

Office of The President-elect, Tinubu prayed for the victims of the accident.

He said,”I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the gory incident involving a train and a bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State earlier today.

“I am praying for all, including those who died and those who sustained injuries in the tragic and unfortunate incident.

“My thoughts are with them and with the Lagos State Government, even as I continue to follow the emergency response efforts closely and offer support, where necessary, to ensure that survivors and others involved receive the best care.”