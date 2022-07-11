President, Court of Appeal lauds NIMASA’s commitment on admiralty matters

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director- General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has been commended for his exemplary leadership role in advancing the cause of adjudication and mediation in admiralty matters.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

The statement was signed by Mr Edward Osagie, the Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA.

Dongban-Mensem while speaking at the recently held seminars for judges said Jamoh was contributing immensely to keeping judicial officers abreast with relevant knowledge to handle maritime matters.

He added that the director-general had set worthy examples for his peers, which had increased judges’ capacity to perform better.

“ Jamoh’s impact touches on areas like timely and easier interpretation of Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act which aims at achieving a safer maritime domain; alternative dispute resolution in the maritime industry; limits of admiralty jurisdiction in Nigeria amongst others,” she said.

He noted that under Jamoh’s watch and with NIMASA as an interested party, Nigeria recorded its first conviction of pirates using the SPOMO Act at the Federal High Court Port Harcourt in August 2020.

“The convicted three persons were accused of involvement in the hijack of an Equatorial Guinean flagged vessel named, MV ELOBEY VI, off Equatorial Guinea’s coast,” she said. (NAN)

