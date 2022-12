By Stephen Adeleye

The following are photos of President Muhammadu Buhari while in Kogi to inaugurates Gov. Bello’s Legacy projects on Thursday.

L-R: Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari; Ohinoyi, the Ohi of Okengwe, Alhaji Mohammed Anaje, rep of Ohi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim; and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, during the townhall meeting & inauguration of the new Ohinoy’s Palace in Okene on Thursday

L-R: Nigeria’s President Buhari and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, at the inauguration of Reference Hospital Okene on Thursday.

(NAN)