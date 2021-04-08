President Buhari’s late driver not detained, tortured- DSS

April 8, 2021



 The Department of Services (DSS) has said late official driver President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Sa’idu Afaka , was not detained or tortured the service before his death. A statement  Dr Peter Afunanya,  DSS  Public Relations Officer on Thursday in Abuja, said that  reports in some section of the media department tortured the late driver death was a misleading .Afunanya  said the driver was never arrested nor detained  the department.

According him, suspect method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.

The DSS spokesman, therefore, urged the public to disregard the fake news trending in online platform.The News of Nigeria (NAN) recalls Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

Malam Garba Shehu, on April 6 announced the death of Afaka.Shehu said the late driver died after a prolonged illness and the condolences of the President to his family. (NAN)

