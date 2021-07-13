President Buhari to meet 109 Senators

President Muhammadu Buhari meet with 109 Senators of National Assembly tonight at 8p.m. at   Presidential Villa,

.

meeting was conveyed in a letter received from State House and read during plenary on Tuesday by President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Senate had on April 27, reached a resolution for leadership of senate to schedule a meeting with the President to meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.

The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting reads:

“I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, July,13,  at 8p.m.

“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, ,” it said. (NAN)

