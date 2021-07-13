President Buhari to meet 109 Senators

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the 109 Senators of the National Assembly tonight at 8p.m. at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

.

The meeting was conveyed in a letter received from the State House and read during plenary on Tuesday by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The Senate had on April 27, reached a resolution for the leadership of the senate to schedule a meeting with the President to meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.

The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting reads:

“I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, July,13, at 8p.m.

“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja,” it said. (NAN)

