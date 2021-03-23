President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with traders at the Katsina Central Market and the entire people of Katsina State over the fire disaster that occurred at the market on Monday.

Buhari was represented by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, who led a delegation of top government officials to pay a sympathy visit to the traders in Katsina on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire destroyed property worth billions of naira.

The president urged the traders to be strong and consider what happened as an act of God.

He said that he was saddened by the news of the fire incident.

Buhari commended the Katsina State Government and people for efforts at controlling the fire.

According to him, the Federal Government will see how it can assist those who lost their property to the fire.

Responding, the Chairman of the Katsina Traders/Marketers Association, Alhaji Abbas Alobaba, thanked the president for sending the delegation.

The chairman pledged the association’s support for Katsina State Government and Buhari’s administration.

NAN reports that in the delegation were the Minister of Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbosola; his Police Affairs counterpart, Maigari Dingyadi; the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and that of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

A Senior Special Assistant to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, was among the dignitaries. (NAN)

