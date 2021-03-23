Buhari sympathises with traders over inferno at Katsina market

March 23, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with  traders at the Katsina Central Market  and the entire people of Katsina State over the fire disaster  that occurred at the market on Monday.

Buhari was represented by the Attorney-General of the Federation and  Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, who led a delegation of top government officials to pay a sympathy visit to the traders in Katsina on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire destroyed property worth billions of naira.

The president urged the traders to be strong and what happened as an act of God.

He said that he was saddened by the news of the  fire incident.

Buhari the Katsina State Government and people for at controlling the fire.

According to , the Federal Government will see how it can assist those who lost their property to the fire.

Responding, the Chairman of the Katsina Traders/Marketers Association, Alhaji Abbas Alobaba, thanked the president for sending the delegation.

The chairman pledged the association’s support for  Katsina State Government and Buhari’s administration.

NAN reports that in the delegation were the Minister of Internal Affairs,  Rauf Aregbosola; his Police Affairs counterpart, Maigari Dingyadi; the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and that of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

A Senior Assistant to the President, Malam Shehu, was among the dignitaries. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,