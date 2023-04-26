President Buhari swears-in 6 Permanent Secretaries

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja swore-in six new permanent secretaries before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari had in March 2023, approved the appointment of the permanent secretaries.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, on March 29, 2023 announced the President’s approval of the appointment of the six permanent secretaries who were successful in the selection process conducted by her office.

While reading the citation of the new permanent secretaries, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the event was the culmination of weeks of pre-qualification exercises for directors, conducted by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Those sworn-in are Mahmud Kambari (Borno), Esuabana Nko-Asanye (Cross River), Adamu Lamuwa (Gombe), Yakubu Kofarmata (Kano), Olufemi Oloruntola (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba).(NAN)