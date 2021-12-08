President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners, presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in two new Commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new commissioners, Abdulazeez King and Mohammed Baba were sworn in by the president shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The weekly FEC meeting is currently being presided over by President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting.

Others attending the meeting are: the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

NAN further reports that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja. (NAN)

