President Buhari now re-energised – APC

 The All Progressives (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is now re-energised and recommitted to executing the party’ lofty developmental objectives after his trip .

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the party’ Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC),  disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja while welcoming the president to the country.

said the party was highly elated the return of President Buhari.

“Mr  president is undoubtedly re-energised and recommitted to executing the lofty developmental objectives of the APC-led ,” said.

prayed for Buhari’ continued good health and wisdom to pilot the nation’ affairs and to achieve the APC-led government “Next Level’’ agenda to uplift Nigerians. ()

