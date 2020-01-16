President Buhari nominates Obiorah as CBN Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari, has nominated Dr Kingsley Isitua Obiora to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Thursday, said Buhari’s nomination in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

Obiora, upon confirmation by the Senate, replaces Dr Joseph Nnanna, who retires on Feb. 2, 2020.

Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

He is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) In Washington DC, United States of America. (NAN)