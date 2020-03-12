President Buhari makes Nigeria self-sufficient in rice production – Gov. Bagudu

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State on Thursday scored President Muhammadu Buhari high for transforming Nigeria into a self-sufficient country in rice production within four and half years.

Bagudu said this at the Agricultural Show held at Argungu Stadia in Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agricultural show is part of activities lined up for the 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

Bagudu, who appreciated the president for his special interest in Kebbi state explained that his people had certainly benefited from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor-Borrower Programme.

He appealed to the president to extend the programme to other staple crops to enable farmers of other farm produce benefit from the gesture.

The governor said that the state in collaboration with NNPC was implementing an ethanol plant at Gwazawa in Zuru Emirate, Danko/Wasago Local Government Area.

He observed that the festival was not celebrated for over 10 years due to security challenges, “however, under your leadership, patriotic and realistic policies were put in place which paved way for the celebration”.

Bagudu also lauded the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative which, according to him, brought succour to farmers whereby making fertilisers readily available across Nigeria.

On border closure, the governor said: “You (Buhari) have closed it not because you are at war with other nations but because of your patriotism. ”

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, commended the Federal Government in its concerted efforts towards addressing the security challenges that made the event realistic.

“The concerted efforts made by the federal government in addressing the security challenges are what made the event realistic.

“We commend the federal government for improving the security situation in our country, and also the closure of borders as the government deemed it as a measure to improve our economy and security in the country.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the launch of Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP) in 2015 that resulted in the establishment of rice processing mills, foreign investment and employment generation to our teeming unemployed youths in the state,” he said.

Mera also commended Bagudu for his untiring effort in making sure that the ABP was successful, and supporting the farmers with farm inputs as well as techniques for the improvement of rice production.

The emir recalled that the the fishing festival dated back to over 86 years ago.

“It started during Sultan Hassan Dan-Muazu who was the first monarch as a Sultan to have slept in Argungu on the invitation of Emir of Argungu, Muhammadu Sama, to foster strong relationship between the Fulanis and Kabawa people over 86 years ago,” he said.(NAN)