President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the military qualities of late Lt.-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, a one-time Chief of Defence Staff, days after describing him as one of the finest soldiers the Nigerian Army has ever produced.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said Buhari made his feelings in a funeral oration read on his behalf by the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, at the burial ceremony of the late Dogonyaro in Lantang, Plateau, on Friday.

Buhari said Dogonyaro was “an icon of professionalism, bravery and discipline as amply demonstrated in the attributes he displayed in his national and international military assignments.

”The late general was a reference point for us and will remain a source of inspiration for several officers, serving and retired.

”He was a great son of Nigeria, widely known for his uncommon loyalty to his country, a virtue which at this critical period of nationhood, Nigeria needs from all of us.”

In a letter of condolence delivered by the Presidential delegation to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Buhari said:

“Laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country.

”His (Dogonyaro’s) many contributions will be remembered for years to come.

”I pray that Almighty God will grant his family and the entire people of Plateau State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the late General’s children, Ibrahim thanked the President “for his love and care for the Dogonyaro family.”

Accompanying the Minister of Defence in the President’s delegation were the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

