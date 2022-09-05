President Buhari congratulates Prof. Darah  on conferment of Honorary Doctor of Letters

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday rejoiced with Prof. Godini Darah on the conferment of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on him by Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbara-Otor, Delta.

The conferment holds on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in recognition of Darah’s contributions to advancement of knowledge within and outside Nigeria.

Darah also has the honour to deliver the keynote address at the 4th Convocation of the university and 6th Michael Ibru Memorial Lecture on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, the president joined family, friends and professional associates to felicitate with the respected scholar.

He joined the academia to celebrate with “the folklorist, journalist and administrator whose lectures, writings and publications of many years continue to enlighten and motivate’’, Adesina stated.

He added that Buhari noted Darah’s revolutionary approach to folklore and to oral literature, and his ingenious treatment of national and international issues.

He noted also that Darah simplified complex cultural, socio-economic and political issues, and puts them into relatable contexts making him a highly sought-after scholar.

President Buhari wished Darah the best in future endeavours.

Darah had taught variously at the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Northeastern University, Boston, U.S.A., Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, University of Africa, Toru-Orua and Delta State University, Abraka.

He was also at a time, Chairman, Editorial Board of The Guardian Newspapers. (NAN)

