President Buhari condoles with Fasasi family over death of Sound Sultan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended his condolences to Fasasi family over the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, a.k.a Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan died in the United States of America on Sunday at the age of 44. He died of cancer of the lymphatic system

President Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the president noted that Sound Sultan’s demise was a loss to the music industry and to Nigeria as a whole.

The president also noted that as a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter and actor, Sound Sultan lived an exemplary life and achieved several milestones.

Sound Sultan plays the role of “Rotimi’’, landlord’s brother in Flatmates, a soap on satellite television.

The president added that Sound Sultan contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic ingenuity, creativity and talent, which had inspired many young Nigerians.

Buhari affirmed that late Sound Sultan was also kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art.

He also acknowledged that the deceased, an avid basketball fan, had made telling contributions to the development of basketball in the country.

President Buhari prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for his family, friends and associates. (NAN)

