President Buhari appoints 5 new Perm Secs

June 18, 2021



  Muhammadu has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries into the of the .

This followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries.

The Head of the of the (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan made the announcement in a statement by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Press and Public Relation, HOCSF, in .

The names of the permanent secretaries are as follows; Mr Adebiyi Olufunso, (Ekiti), Mrs Maryann Onwudiwe, (Enugu State), Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, (Katsina state), Mr Ogunbiyi Olaniyi, (Lagos State) and Mr Ibrahim Kana, Nasarawa State.

Accoding Yemi-Esan, the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course. (NAN)

