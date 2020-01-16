Presidency warns against aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting, political corruption

The Presidency has cautioned Nigerians against the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption.

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) said this in a state to mark the 50th anniversary of the cessation of Nigeria’s civil war.

According to the statement, “The war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption. In it, we must forge common memory that can serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.”

The presidency further urged “all leaders and parties to moderate their language.”

The full text of the statement reads thus: “As the nation commentates 50 years of the end of the nation’s tragic civil war today, we remember the victims of the conflict and honour those on both sides that lost their lives. Their tragedy shall be neither forgotten nor repeated.

“The war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption. In it, we must forge common memory that can serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

“We remember the past to draw its lessons; on how we move forward together and live in peace. Unfortunately, there are some who fail to recognise them and instead repeat its mistakes, preaching inflammatory rhetoric meant only to divide. We call on all leaders and parties to moderate their language.

“There were no victors in this war. Yet in rejecting division and embracing unity, we ensure those lives lost were not in vain.

“Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

This statement came a day after the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami described the newly formed South West Security outfit, Amotekun as illegal.