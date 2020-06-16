Presidency to Northern groups: Thank your stars, we are not a dictatorial govt, otherwise …

Share the news













The Presidency has urged the Coalition of Northern Groups to ‘thank their stars’ that there is no dictaorial government in place in th country.The Presidency’s counsel was given in response to comments by the coalition that the Democracy Day holds to purpose.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) lampooned the coalition for making such and other assertion.

According to Shehu, “For a start, if the group dared to issue such a comment under non-democratic method they would have met a swift and harsh retribution from a dictatorial government. They should thank their stars that we are operating a truly democratic government where the rights of free speech are guaranteed and protected.

“This government has done more than any other – elected or not elected – to curtail and beat back the terrorists.”

Read the text of the presidential reaction below:

THE COALITION OF NORTHERN GROUPS SHOULD EMBRACE DEMOCRACY

The future, it is often said, belongs to the youth.

For as many times as he met youth leaders, President Buhari has said to them again and again that we are fixing the ailing state to hand it over to you.

It then amounts to a grave mistake, for this group of otherwise promising northern stars to dissociate themselves from Democracy Day and, in effect de-cognizing democracy as a chosen system of government.

Nigeria recognises Democracy Day because for many decades since independence, the fight for the right for Nigerians to choose their own government in their own name was not complete. A prominent citizen of the country, Chief MKO Abiola died trying to do just this.

When independence was won, and then swiftly replaced by unelected government, it was not much of a change.

For the challenges Nigeria faces today, lack of universal suffrage or lack of elected politicians is not one of them.

We are facing severe hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic. And we continue to face the challenges posed by the terrorists Boko Haram.

Yet when groups such as the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) put out statements claiming that Democracy Day holds no purpose and the government somehow wishes for the northern states to be struggling it is embarrassing not for the government but for the group, its members and their sponsors.

For a start, if the group dared to issue such a comment under non-democratic method they would have met a swift and harsh retribution from a dictatorial government. They should thank their stars that we are operating a truly democratic government where the rights of free speech are guaranteed and protected.

This government has done more than any other – elected or not elected – to curtail and beat back the terrorists.

Similarly, no government has done more to foster democracy and freedom of speech in Nigeria than the current administration.

The fact that CNG is freely able to transmit garbage to the media in the hope they will be widely reported is a testament the freedom of expression and media liberty that exists in our country today.

Equally, the fact that the government is issuing this statement, in response to the puerile message is a testament that today Nigeria is a country where disagreements can be aired publicly through the press, not through less gentlemanly methods used in the past.

We hope that CNG will consider the facts and reconsider the unhelpful and inaccurate message their statements contain when issuing them in the future.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 16, 2020

