Presidency to Ango Abdullahi: You are a paper tiger

The Presidency has described the leader of Northern Elders Forum, NEF and former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Ango Abdullahi as a paper tiger.

Presidential Spokesman,Femi Adesina who made this assertion in a statement Sunday said, “NEF is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast. President (Muhammadu) Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation. They don’t need a paper tiger to tell them anything.”

The statement came on the heels of Abdullahi’s position on the state of the nation especially the north.

Reacting to Abdullahi’s statement, Adesina said “Professor Ango Abdullahi on Sunday signed a long-winding statement on many issues relating to the North, and purportedly to the country.

“The former vice chancellor signed the statement under the banner of Northern Elders Forum (NEF). Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF. It is a quasi-organization that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops.

“Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Muhammadu Buhari, and its preference for another candidate. They all got beaten together.”