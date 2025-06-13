Presidency regrets error: Both are alive, should not be in posthumous category 





The presidency has expressed regrets over inclusion of the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu under the posthumous category of national honours’ list.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy)which acknowledged the error, did not only express regret , it also appreciated people’s “understanding.”



Presidential Spokesman, Onanuga said Thursday: “During his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly earlier today, President Bola Tinubu announced a list of pro-democracy activists and national figures to be honoured for their significant contributions to the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included.

“Both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous category.

“We sincerely regret this oversight. We shall make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms.

“We appreciate your understanding.”