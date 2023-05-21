Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s administration

By Ismaila Chafe

The Media Department of the State House, Abuja, has produced a 55-minute documentary, titled, “Muhammadu Buhari Was Here.

According to a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the documentary which showcases high points of the government’s achievements, will be aired as follows:

1.     Channels Television –  Sunday, May 21 at 6.00pm ;
2.   NTA                              –  Monday, May 22 at 8.00pm; and
3.    TVC                             –  Tuesday, May 23 at 6.00pm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the documentary was part of activities marking the conclusion of the eight-year, two-term tenure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)