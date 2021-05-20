A group, National Forum for South-East Presidency (NFSEP) says the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction from South-East will douse the tension threatening Nigeria`s nationhood.

Dr Patrick Enuneku, National President of NFSEP, said this during a symposium on Thursday in Awka marking the first anniversary of the founding of group.

Enuneku said equity, justice and true reconciliation demanded that the South-East geo-political zone which was a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian project be given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the country.

He called on all political parties in the country to allow candidates from the South-East to fly their presidential flag in the 2023 presidential election so that the Igbo could contribute their quota to nation building.

“The South -East should be involved in the presidential status of Nigeria for the country to enjoy the sweetness of democracy and dividends of politics, the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction will bring atmosphere of decency in our democracy, “ he said.

In his remark, Chief Damian Okeke, Vice-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the quest for South-East presidency was a valid agitation.

Okeke, who was the occasion`s chairman, said the people of South-East alone could not give themselves the position and urged other regions to support them for the realisation of the objective.

He called on the youth to bear with the elders and reason with them in the search for a better society while urging them to shun violence.

According to him, Igbos are major stakeholders in Nigeria and for it to be complete Igbos must be involved.

He said the society needed the Igbos at this time to provide answers to its numerous challenges.



Awards of recognition were bestowed on some individuals for their positive contribution to the society at the event. (NAN)

