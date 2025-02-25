Presidency, NSA react as El-Rufai blames Tinubu, slams Ribadu

Former Governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasir el-Rufai has publicly blamed President Bola Tinubu for stopping his confirmation into the cabinet.

Speaking on Arise TV Monday night, el-Rufai said the national assembly did not stop him, it was the president that changed his mind about his nomination.

“The National Assembly had nothing to do with it, the president didn’t want me in his cabinet,” El-Rufai said.

The former governor, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slammed the party for being inactive.

“I’m a founding member of the APC, but I have concern about how the party is being run… how many people sacrificed a lot to ensure that it was an internally democratic party with progressive ideals, two years after the election of President of Tinubu, none of the party organs is functioning. The progressive ideals are not being pursued with any vigour,” he said.

El-Rufai further said “Since I left office and the president begged me publicly to support him, I said I would and I don’t want anything. I am a self-made man I don’t need anything. Through two months of negotiations we finally agreed that he would nominate me as minister and there were certain conditions I attached to that, along the line, either the president changed his mind. Please don’t believe the story that the National Assembly rejected me, they had nothing to do with it, the president didn’t want me in his cabinet,” he added.

Ex Governor El-Rufai added,“What was the security issue the National Assembly had against me? Where is the report? There were far less qualified, less experienced that scaled through because the president made a call. He is a human being he’s entitled to change his mind,” he said.

The former governor also declared that Governor Uba Sani and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu are no longer his friends. He further accused Ribadu of pursuing a 2031 presidential ambition.

Move on, presidency urges el-Rufai

Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga who expressed pity for el-Rufai also urged the former governor to move on.While speaking on Channels TV Tuesday, Onanuga said, “As a person, I think I will pity former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. He feels hurt that he was not made a minister…I think it is time for him to move on.

“You cannot continue to behave like a child as if somebody stole your bread and things like that and then you’re crying over spilt milk?

“It’s natural for him to feel hurt, excluded and I think that as the president acknowledged in a recent birthday tribute to him Nasiru actually helped a lot in installing President Tinubu and if he’s not there it doesn’t mean that he must bring down the roof.”

I won’t join issues with Nasir El-Rufai, says Ribadu

In his reaction to El-Rufai’s assertions, NSA Nuhu Ribadu said, “My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State Monday evening.

If my silence wouldn’t risk being construed as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment as to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.

Despite the incessant baiting and attacks I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. This is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today.

I however urge the public to disregard El-rufai’s statements against me.

For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of the President Tinubu administration.

I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me face my onerous national assignment just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.