Presidency harps on Nigeria’s unity in diversity

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency says the country stands to benefit more when citizens are united in confronting the ills besetting the land rather than sectionalising it.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received a delegation of Igbo Friends and Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation, that came to felicitate with him on the conferment of the National Honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The award was conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adesina said: “I am very happy to have you as my guests. It gives me great joy when I receive visitors from other parts of the country. One of you is from Benue and others are from the Southeast.

“It shows the brotherhood in us; Nigeria is one country, indivisible. You have demonstrated it by coming to congratulate me for the National Award.

“I took two chieftaincy titles (Nwanne di Namba from Mmaku, Enugu State, and Ugomba of Isieketa, in Abia, because of where they came from; to show that we are really one.

“At the Sun Newspapers, I used to write about the Southeast and the need for a President of Igbo extraction and what the people of the area needed to do to achieve it. I know that it would be a reality in this country.”

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Rev. Austin Epunam, who doubles as President of the SweetHome Africa and National Champion of Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation, said he was excited for the well merited honour bestowed on the presidential spokesman.

According to him, OCI Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit and non-political organisation established with the aim of breaking down barriers to the attainment of excellence.

He said: “I have always followed your write ups especially about Buhari way before the elections that brought him to power during your days at the SUN.

”I enjoy your calmness while dealing with individuals and issues. You are a problem solver.

“We should look at antecedents, the foundation of everyone before giving appointments. You were appointed spokesman, it’s God that sent you here and He will see you through, successfully.’’

Other members of the delegation include; Mr Basil Onuoha, Mr Chijioke Ojukwu, Ikenna Onuzulike, Mr Mcgoshen Onwunzo, and Luter Ikyobo. (NAN)

