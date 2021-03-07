Presidency describes reported Aso Villa fire incident as fake news

The Presidency has described as news the reported incident in Aso Rock , the seat of the Nigerian government.

Malam Garba Shehu, the ’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement on , dismissed the report, saying there was no breakout inside the Presidential .

He, however, stated that on 6, a broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the , ”precisely in the area between the and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.”

The presidential aide revealed that the incident recorded no casualties in terms of human life or property.

According to him, the cause of the incident being investigated by the Federal Fire Service.

The statement read in part: ”People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

”I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

”In the evening of Saturday, 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

”The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette.

”The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for when they complete their investigation.

suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the nearby from the Federal Fire Service.

”No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

”We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.” (NAN)

