Presidency debunks alleged attack on Buhari in Kebbi, blames “contortionists”

The Presidency has debunks claims that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked during his visit to Kebbi state on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina who denied the claims blamed those he called contortionists for creating that impression on the social media.

Adesina said the young man who was spotted trying to get close to Buhari was actually an excited young man who made an attempt to get to the president but was stopped in his tracks.

Giving the official version of the incident,Adesina said in a statement that “President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.



“As the President went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.



“World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President. Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.



Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on.”





