The Presidency has released fresh fact sheet as President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration clocks six years in office. In the fact sheet, the presidency is counting the blessings of Buhari’s six years in power “one by one”.

A press release signed by Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) Mr. Femi Adesina,titled: ‘The Buhari Administration At 6: Counting The Blessings One By One’, said, “The Muhammadu Buhari administration clocks six years May 29, 2021. This milestone affords the opportunity to reflect, and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.

Listing the areas of achievement, Adesina said, “From infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development , housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the Administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud. That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.

“Some people claim: we don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it. Well, here it is. A Fact Sheet, a report card on the Buhari Administration, just a bit of the successes, as the milestone of six years is attained.

“As it is said, the past is but a story told. The future may yet be written in gold. When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics. Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things. “

