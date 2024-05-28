Presidency counters Presidency over Tinubu’s “address” at NASS Joint Sitting

Two presidential spokesmen issued conflicting statements Tuesday over whether or not President Bola Tinubu would address the Joint sitting of the National Assembly Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

An earlier statement Tuesday by Mr Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser the President on Information & Strategy said Tinubu would address NASS.

Read: “STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE: PRESIDENT TINUBU TO ADDRESS JOINT SITTING OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TOMORROW

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not make a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria.

Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

President Tinubu’s speech will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are all lined up to address the parliament.

Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

At the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy , 28 May, 2024….”

Same day, the SA to the President Media and Publicity ,Anjuri Ngelale signed a counter statement saying the earlier announcement was false, unauthorised

Read: “STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

IN COMMEMORATION OF MAY 29 AND THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRESIDENT TINUBU ADMINISTRATION

“In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the inauguration of strategic projects across the country.

More transformative projects will be inaugurated by President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of all Nigerians.

In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), May 28, 2024″