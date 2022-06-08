Presidency: Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victory Flag to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, winner of the just concluded party’s presidential primary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that delegates of the APC at the convention elected the former Lagos State governor as APC presidential flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who garnered 235 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu thanked President Buhari, APC leadership, governors elected on the platform of the APC, party delegates, aspirants and all those who contributed to the successful conduct of the convention.

He stressed the need for unity, cohesion and understanding among all party members to ensure electoral victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

According to him, he holds no grudges against those who contested against him, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party is stopped from coming back to power in 2023.

Tinubu, an accountant and politician was born on March 29, 1952, and had been one of the national leaders of the APC since the party’s formation in 2013.

He previously served as the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007 and Senator for Lagos West in the brief Third Republic. (NAN)

