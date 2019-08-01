Presidency confirms death of Tijani Yusuf

#TrackNigeria –The Presidency has announced the passing of Alhaji Tijani Yusuf, Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

Aged 63, Alhaji Yusuf, popularly called TJ, was until his transition, the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja.

Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Femi Adesina said in a statement that Yusuf was a very likeable and unassuming gentleman, known for his excellent administrative skills, most notably, his pivotal roles during Swearing-in/Oath-taking ceremonies of top appointees of the Federal Government before Nigerian leaders.

In recognition of his meritorious services, Yusuf was given the national honours of Member of the Order of Niger, (MON 2006), and Officer of the Order of Niger, (OON 2012) after receiving several commendation letters including one from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Deployed to the State House in 1994 from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, he rose to the rank of Director in 2013, and retired in 2016 after decades of serving several Nigerian military and civilian leaders.

Following his mandatory retirement on the basis of age, he was appointed Special Assistant to the Permanent Secretary.

The late Yusuf will be sorely missed by the Management and Staff of the State House, Adesina said.

After prayers at the Abuja National Mosque, his remains were conveyed for interment in his hometown, Minna, Niger State.

Alhaji Yusuf was married and had children.

