Presidency announces airing of documentary on Buhari administration

October 9, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Buhari signing PIB into law
The a 55-minute documentary, titled; ”The Buhari Effect: Undeniable Achievements”, will be aired on Channels on Oct. 9 at 7p.m.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s on evening in Abuja, said the documentary also be aired on Nigerian Authority (NTA) on Sunday at 7p.m.

According to the presidential aide, the documentary is in view of some milestone of the administration of President Buhari.

He, therefore, advised citizens to ”kindly watch” the documentary. (NAN) 

