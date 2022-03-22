Presidency: Anambra lawmaker urges Nigerians to prioritise integrity, not ethnicity

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

An Anambra lawmaker, Mr Lawrence Ezeudu, has urged Nigerians to prioritise integrity and not ethnicity in their choice of a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ezeudu, representing Dunukofia Constituency, under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Anambra State House of Assembly, made the call while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Awka.

He said that a choice of a competent leader should not be sacrificed on the platter of ethnicity.

Ezeudu said: “As much as I believe in the capability of all aspirants from the South East, I will not insist on a president of the Igbo extraction.

“There is no ethnic group that does not have qualified candidates. None, and I cannot be held by blood of ethnicity.

“You do not say because you want an Igbo man to be the next president, and you go for someone without integrity.

“After the convention, I believe others who are interested in vying for the presidency will come out and then Nigerians will have a holistic view to make informed judgement.

“But I’m not really being persuaded by ethnicity. In my opinion, ethnicity might not be a consideration to get the most qualified candidate.”

The lawmaker said his interest in contesting for any other elective position would be made known after the party’s convention.

“I’m still consulting. After the convention, I will definitely declare my interest. And if I have to contest, it’s at Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha), my constituency, ” he said

On APC’s preparedness ahead of the national convention in March 26, he said, Anambra was ready and would be well represented at the convention. (NAN)

