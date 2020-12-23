Presidency alerts public to smear campaign against Buhari

The Presidency has alerted the public to what it called a smear campaign in the works against Mr President and his office. The campaign is allegedly masterminded by disgruntled political elements, Adesina said.

A statement Wednesday signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina said the masterminds have been for “shopping for pliant online media that will serve as accomplices in their nefarious act.”

The campaign, Adesina alleges, has a heavy war chest comprising money and other attractive inducements which are being dangled before online platforms.

His statement reads: “The general public is hereby alerted to a smear campaign in the works against Mr President and his office, by disgruntled political elements in the country, who have been shopping for pliant online media that will serve as accomplices in their nefarious act.

“The game plan is to launch orchestrated campaign of calumny in the days ahead, in which President Muhammadu Buhari would be portrayed as not being in charge of the country, a narrative already started from a procured offshore medium by the instigators.

“Money and other attractive inducements are being dangled before the online media, and some of them are already complicit, cooking up stories with jejune and unsubstantiated allegations, all to sow seeds of discord and discontent in the country.

“Nigerians are urged to be wary and discerning in what they consume as news and special reports from such online media, as they are in cahoots with agents of destabilization, seeking ultimate political gains.

“President Buhari remains focused and single-minded in his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, bringing change to different facets of our national life. This is already evident in infrastructure as seen in roads, rail, bridges, airports, and many other strides round the country. Agriculture is another worthy testimonial.

“The fight against corruption, insecurity, and retooling of the economy also proceed apace, and the Buhari Administration will not be distracted, and will continue to serve with heart and might, irrespective of all shenanigans,” Adesina said.