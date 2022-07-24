Presidency absolves Buhari as terrorists release shocking video

By Danlami Nmodu

The Presidency has reacted to the shocking video by terrorists on Sunday, in which the Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims were mindlessly whipped

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media & Publicity) said the security forces were not clueless, though they will not display their plans in the media.

Shehu said: “Terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over world.

He also seemed to absolve president Muhammadu Buhari when he said the president has done all he needed to do and more.

According to Shehu, the “President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”



The statement reads in full: “The country’s security and defense forces are not clueless or helpless. They have their plans and ways of doing things which they will not display in the media.



“The dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold: punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but what about the hostages? They have committed no offense. All they did was to board a train.

“It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them. Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors- the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens of terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

“The Presidency, in the meantime wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”

Terrorist vow to kidnap Buhari, el-Rufai, more

Newsdiaryonline reports that the terrorists in the new video circulated Sunday were seen flogging the kidnap victims.

They separated the women from the men and whipped the men thoroughly.

Afterwards, the terrorists took turns to issue more vows as they threatened to kidnap President Buhari, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, among others.

One of the the terrorists who said he was one of the Kuje Prison escapees also spoke about his willingness to continue with the activities along with others.

