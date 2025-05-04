Present your evidence or quit, ex-NAPAC Chair man tells Natasha

Mr Ike Chidolue, immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) Texas, has urged Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to present her evidence backing her claim or quit the senate.

By Deborah Coker

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of conspiring to kill her.

Chidolue made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

His reaction was in response to the suspended senator’s Facebook post, in which she dismissed a viral May 1 Facebook Live broadcast by one Dr Sandra Duru (also known as Prof. Mgbeke).

Akpoti-Uduaghan had described the live broadcast which featured audio recordings and screenshots that appeared to contradict her public denials on several matters as “manipulated” and “politically motivated.”

However, Chidolue said the that the senator did not present facts or evidence to defend herself.

According to him, her post offered no facts, no forensics, and certainly no credibility.

“What it does offer, unfortunately, is a continuation of a now familiar pattern; sensational allegations, quickly recycled into conspiracy claims once confronted with inconvenient evidence.”

Chidolue added that if the materials presented by Duru were authentic, they paint a troubling picture of a public official weaponising unproven accusations for political mileage.

He listed claims by Akpoti-Uduaghan which had not been backed by verifiable evidence to include accusations of sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, as well as claims that former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello was contracted to assassinate her.

Others he said were allegations that the Akpabios were involved in the 2021 death of a minor, assertions that her reassignment on the senate floor was punishment for rejecting advances among others.

“Not one of these claims has been substantiated by a police report, sworn affidavit, senate resolution, or authenticated document.

“When confronted with contradictory evidence, the senator’s response has been predictable; attack the source, dismiss the proof, and shift the goalposts,” Chidolue said.

He therefore called for a four-step course of action to restore credibility.

According to him, Akpoti-Uduaghan should authenticate or refute Duru’s recordings through an independent forensic lab—publicly.

“She should also present evidence, police reports, court filings, senate records to back every claim, or seek legal redress if defamed.”

He added that failing all else, She should tender a public apology and vacate the senate seat.

“Let it be said plainly that Nigeria’s public institutions are not theatres for trial-by-sentiment.

“When elected leaders make explosive claims, they owe the public facts, not theatrics. Nigerians deserve better than conjecture and drama.

“The time for storytelling has expired. The burden is now her; evidence or exit,” Chidolue stressed. (NAN)