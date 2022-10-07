Prepare for renewed operations on Lake Chard shores, MNJTF urges troops

by Yakubu Uba

Maj.-Gen. A.K. Ibrahim, the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has urged troops to prepare for renewed operation on the shores of Lake Chad.

Ibrahim made the call when he paid operational visit to troops of Sector 111 in Baga, to boost their moral in preparations for renewed onslaught on insurgents.

This is contained in a statement issued by the MNJTF Spokesman, Lt.-Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke.

The commander was accompanied by the Deputy Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Assoualai Blama among other senior officers from the MNJTF headquarters during the visit.

”The just concluded operation has seriously degraded the enemy but there is need for all the countries of the MNJTF to come together to eliminate them once and for all..

“We assure you of support of HQ MNJTF. I convey the greetings of the Head of Mission of the MNJTF and the Chiefs of Defence Staff of the Lake Chad Basin Commission countries,” he said.

Ibrahim who lauded the gallantry shown by the troops during the just concluded operation, promised to look into challenges facing some formations as the task force

He also promised to look at the logistic challenges confronting the various formations with a view to better preparing them for the next operation.

While in Baga, the force commander also addressed association of fishermen and traders in the area, where he urged them for sustain support and collaboration with the military for maximum result in the fight against terrorism.

Those who received and briefed the Force Commander in Baga included the Commander Sector 111, Brig,-Gen. Abdulsallam Abubakar; Commander 19 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. E.A Orakwe; Commander 401 Special Force Brigade, Brig.-Gen. S.M Uba; Commander 403 Amphibious Brigade, Brig.-Gen. I.O Bassey; and the Operations Officer of the Naval Base Lake Chad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MNJT) is a combined multination

The task force was first organised as a solely Nigerian force in 1994, during the administration of Gen. Sani Abacha, to “checkmate banditry activities and to facilitate free movement” along its northern border.

In 1998 it was expanded to include units from neighbouring Chad and Niger with the purpose of dealing with common cross-border security issues in the Lake Chad region, with its headquarters in the town of Baga, Borno. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

