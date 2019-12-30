Prepare for challenges in 2020, Zamfara governor tells citizens

Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara on Monday, enjoined the people of the state to be ready for challenges posed by the incoming year 2020.

A statement by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, forwarded to Newsdiaryonline said the Governor also expressed commended the people for their “wholesome and overwhelming support to his administration.”

“As we embrace the coming of a new year, I wish to express my gratitude to the entire citizens of Zamfara State for an overwhelming support to our sincere effort at rejuvenating our battered pride due to long years of turmoil in the state”.

Muhammad also called on all citizens in the state to brace up for a challenging year, as a result of “the task of maintaining the hard earned peace, which invariably remains the bedrock of development.

“However, the government is not unaware of the covert and overt attempts to draw the hands of the clock backwards by some unscrupulous elements who cannot differentiate between politics and sabotage to peace and progress.”

He assured that nothing would deter his administration from “its dogged stand on maintaining peace and finding ways of building a virile economy for the emancipation of the common man.

“The prospects are bright but nonetheless, challenging. It requires resilience, doggedness and above all, honesty and commitment.

“While I wish all and sundry a prosperous year ahead, I wish to implore all well meaning citizens of Zamfara State to shun pettiness and join hands on deck to pull the state out of its present educational, economic and social disadvantage.”