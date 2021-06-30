Prepaid Meter: Agency task Nigerians to monitor installation

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has charged Nigerians to ensure that all the meters being installed in their various home or public places are in line with the approved metering code.

The Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Mr Peter Ewesor, gave the charge at a seminar organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar has as it theme: ”Roles, Responsibilities, Innovation and Challenges in Power Sector.”

Ewesor maintained that the agency will continue to deliver on its set goal to guarantee safety of lives and property in the electricity supply industry within the country.

While assuring a stable system, safe delivery and reliable regular power supply, Ewesor however urged customers to reject meters that are not duly tested and certified by MEMSA.

”I think a lot needs to be passed across to Nigerians, especially knowing their rights when it comes to metering. People should know that electricity meters are to measure power that is delivered and consumed.

”Nigerians need to first appreciate that, any meter they bring into your premises, if you do not see NEMSA label, then that meter has not been tested by NEMSA in line with the law and therefore, it is not supposed to be installed or used.

”Nigerians can reject such a meter to be installed for them because if they install a meter that is faulty, you can end up paying for what you did not consume in terms of estimated billing.

”At the same time, we want Nigerians to learn how to manage their power supply. For example, you have installed a meter in your house, you have bought credit, but you are putting on all your gadgets instead of putting them off.

The Director further said that the federal government is giving out about six million meters which he noted, would be in phases.

He also assured that the distribution of the meters would not put an end to production.

On his part, Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Arabi, charged other agencies to relate with the citizens by giving information on their activities.

”We are celebrating success on the reforms in the Nigerian public service. You are aware that NEMSA is a subset of some of the agencies that emerged as a result of power reforms in this country.

”What we have heard today is that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We are doing well. We are hopeful that we will reach the destination we want to go to.

”What we have been advising the agency and other agencies of government is to relate with the citizens, provide information on their activities. That is the only way we can understand what is happening up there, ” he said.(NAN)

