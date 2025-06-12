PremiumTrust Bank Expands Footprint in  South West with New Branch in Osun State

Photo: L-R: Pastor (Dr.) Oluseyi Alakija – Chaplain, Redeemers University, Ede; Mr. Shina Atilola – ED, PremiumTrust Bank; Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, CON, FCIB – MD/CEO, PremiumTrust Bank; Mr. Ademola Adeyemi – Chief Business Officer, Lagos & Southwest, PremiumTrust Bank and Mrs. Bukola Awosanya – ED, PremiumTrust Bank at the Tape Cutting event of PremiumTrust Bank Osogbo Branch, in Osun State recently.

Fastest growing commercial Bank in Nigeria, PremiumTrust Bank, recently marked a significant milestone in its national expansion strategy by further strengthening its presence in the south western part of Nigeria, with the grand opening of a new branch in Osogbo, Osun State Capital.

This strategic move brings PremiumTrust Bank’s physical presence to 23 branches nationwide, with existing locations across Lagos State, Ogun State, Ekiti State, Kwara State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Kano State, Oyo State, Ondo State, and Edo in State in 3 years of commencing full banking operations.

The recent development underscores the Bank’s unwavering commitment to economic growth, community empowerment and extending banking operations, and providing exceptional financial services to a wider range of both potential customers and existing customers of the Bank across Nigeria.

Since its inception in April 2022, PremiumTrust Bank has pursued a clear vision to be the bank of first preference, driven by resilience, innovation, and transformative impact across Nigeria. In just three remarkable years, the Bank has earned the confidence of individuals, businesses, and communities, and this has reflected its extraordinary growth and recognition.

With a rapid expansion plan across Nigeria, PremiumTrust Bank is focused on partnering with the State Governments to create an enabling environment where businesses thrive, entrepreneurs flourish, and communities prosper.

PremiumTrust Bank’s commitment extends beyond banking services. The Bank is actively involved in youth development, SME support, and sports development.

