Premium Trust Bank opens operations at RCCG Redemption City

By Ekeoma Ogwo/Uchenna Eletuo

One of Nigeria’s fastest growing commercial bank, the Premium Trust Bank, has officially commenced banking business operations at Redemption City, Ogun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this makes it the 8th Branch established by the bank within nine months of existence.

The opening ceremony was presided over by The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye,

Adeboye appreciated the leadership of Premium Trust Bank Nigeria for establishing a branch at Redemption City, and commended them for being committed to impacting lives and communities where they do business.

“I am confident that this Redemption City branch of Premium Bank Nigeria will perform excellently well, and their customers who do business with the Bank will prosper.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, thanked Adeboye for his continuous support since the idea of founding the Bank was conceived.

Emefienim lauded Premium Trust Bank for its ground sweeping achievements, adding that the bank had won three prestigious awards within nine months of its existence.

“This is including the ‘LEADERSHIP’ award for ’The Most Innovative Bank 2022’, the ‘BAFI’ award for ‘Nigeria’s Fastest Growing Bank 2022’, and another ‘BAFI’ award for ‘Bank OF The Year 2022’ (Sports Development).

“ Premium Bank was the lead sponsor and sole banker for the 21st National Sports Festival in 2022.

“It co-sponsored and kitted Bayelsa Queens FC, who represented Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League Competition in Morocco, winning a Bronze Medal. ‘’

According to Emefienim, Premium Trust Bank Nigeria also signed two world-class renowned Athletes, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume as Brand Ambassadors.

The bank also provided training funds to equip and enable them to excel and achieve more feats for Nigeria.

He added that the bank also signed a three-year partnership deal with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

“We want to be the number one Digital bank in Nigeria by rolling out digital solutions like you have never seen before in the history of Banking in Nigeria.

“These solutions would give our discerning customers access to financial services round-the-clock and at the comfort of their homes”, Emefienim said.(NAN)