PREMIUM TIMES uncovers massive referral kickback scam of Nigerian doctors, hospitals, diagnostic centres 

During the 20-month undercover investigation, a PREMIUM TIMES journalist posing as a doctor referred several persons to leading diagnostic centres for medical tests, Idris Akinbajo, Managing Editor, PREMIUM TIMES said in a press release.

According to Akinbajo, “We covered the costs of the tests as well as funded the patients’ transportation to the laboratories.

“Our findings are shocking and disturbing. Almost all the labs paid our reporter kickbacks of between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of the cost of each test conducted. None of them tried to verify if the reporter was indeed a doctor as he claimed.